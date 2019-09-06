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6Sep19 “SharpieGate” and BigTech & Govt Intel Conspire at Facebook HQ
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13 views • September 06, 2019
The hilarious “SharpieGate” war between Trump & CNN, CNN’s climate scare dissipates faster than hurricane Dorian; Microsoft, Twitter, Google & Facebook meet with FBI, Homeland Security & Director National Security to “safeguard” 2020 election; Richard Proctor joins to look at who is tasked with protected liberty under the Constitution, whether the President has the authority to use DoD to defend the border, and the recent judicial decision that “no fly” lists are unconstitutional.
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