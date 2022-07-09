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Law Enforcement Has No Excuse
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
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60 views • July 09, 2022

Law Enforcement Has No Excuse


July 7 2022

Source: https://rumble.com/v1bhoj3-law-enforcement-has-no-excuse.html

00:00 Hillsong Worship - I Surrender intro
06:35 Coming together
15:02 Message to RCMP
16:02 Simpsons explains pandemic
18:16 Dr Andrew Kaufman - injection deaths coming
21:27 Dr Thomas Cowan - virologists can't find COVID-19
25:17 Dr Mark Trozzi - Pfizer documents prove deaths
28:14 Things growing in arteries
32:00 RCMP supports Marcus Ray
33:52 Dr Peter McCollough - vaccine recall
37:41 Bonnie Henry exposed
38:44 Sudden deaths require justice
43:37 Mark Friesen concerns addressed
51:11 Christine Anderson rejects plan
56:34 James Topp faces court martial
57:46 Rooting out the evil
59:26 Yuval Noah Harari on new authority
66:10 Huge moment in history
73:16 Nicole Kidman loves bugs
79:49 Braveheart closing montage

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST
www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE

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