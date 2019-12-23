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Do Not Conform But Be Transformed
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12 views • December 23, 2019
This video shares a personal journey and revelation into Historical and biblical truths, and insight that may encourage your own personal questioning into the traditions of Christmas, that are practiced so wholeheartedly across the globe, and handed down to our children. Where did they come from? What did Yahshua celebrate in the winter months? How about early believers and disciples in biblical times? May the Holy Spirit lead and guide us into all truth!
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