Big Win for Parental Rights at Idaho Supreme Court

The Evans family just secured a major win for parental rights in Idaho, with the state Supreme Court ruling that a law purporting to require grandparent visitation is unconstitutional. In this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, the parents and the attorney who filed an amicus brief in their case, ParentsUSA Executive Director David DeLugas, explain the victory, and its significance in the battle for parental rights nationwide.
To learn more about ParentsUSA, go to https://parentsusa.org/
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
