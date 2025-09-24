Gaza is a global crisis, because it is a crisis of humanity - President Boric, of Chile addressing the UN General Assembly

“Gaza is a global crisis—because it is a crisis of humanity. That is why, when beneath the rubble lie the bodies of boys and girls, there is genuine pain in our homeland, in Chile, and I know that pain is shared by the vast majority of countries in the world.”

—President Gabriel Boric, addressing the UN General Assembly

He continues:





I don’t want to see Netanyahu destroyed by a missile alongside his family. I want to see Netanyahu and those responsible for the genocide against the Palestinian people—face an international court of justice.

Chile’s President just delivered a direct and morally grounded condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza. He rejected false equivalence, rejected impunity, and called for real justice.

Boric linked the mass killing of Palestinians today to the lessons the world should have learned from past genocides, invoking the silence that once enabled horrors to unfold.