BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza is a global crisis, because it is a crisis of humanity - President Boric, of Chile addressing the UN General Assembly
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 1 day ago

“Gaza is a global crisis—because it is a crisis of humanity. That is why, when beneath the rubble lie the bodies of boys and girls, there is genuine pain in our homeland, in Chile, and I know that pain is shared by the vast majority of countries in the world.”

—President Gabriel Boric, addressing the UN General Assembly

He continues:


I don’t want to see Netanyahu destroyed by a missile alongside his family. I want to see Netanyahu and those responsible for the genocide against the Palestinian people—face an international court of justice.

Chile’s President just delivered a direct and morally grounded condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza. He rejected false equivalence, rejected impunity, and called for real justice.

Boric linked the mass killing of Palestinians today to the lessons the world should have learned from past genocides, invoking the silence that once enabled horrors to unfold.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy