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Did Terry McAuliffe believe he was running against Donald Trump? | Eric Bolling The Balance
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160 views • November 04, 2021
Terry McAuliffe's decision to turn a "hyper-local" gubernatorial race national "was a big loss for Democrats." "He was having a conversation as though he was running for president in 2016 against Donald Trump," Ameshia Cross tells Eric Bolling on Newsmax.
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