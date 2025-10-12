BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The GLUTEN MYTH - Dopamine Revolution Podcast
TheDopamineRevolution
TheDopamineRevolution
45 views • 21 hours ago

Oh, the Gluten Myth! They lied to you. You are NOT allergic or intolerant to gluten, it's the boatload of chemicals in American bread. You could go right now to Europe and eat some bread and be just fine. Do you know about FOLIC ACID? What about Potassium Bromate and Glyphosate? Get the inside scoop on the DEADLY CHEMICAL CONCOCTION we blame on gluten in America. 

Keywords
brain healthsuperfoodsjudgmentcognitive functioncritical thinkingdopaminereasoningspeed of thought
