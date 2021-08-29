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BIDENS DREAM | BIDEN NAPS WHILE LISTENING TO ISRAELI PM NAFTALI BENNETT
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20 views • August 29, 2021
Sleepy Joe Had to Listen to Israeli Bullshitter Naftali Bennett Give the Same Old Yak on Iran and the "Special" Friendship Between 'Murica and the Parasitical State of Israel.
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