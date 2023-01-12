Is the "conspiracy theory" label stopping you from reaching your desired audience?
Has the thought-stopping pejorative phrase "conspiracy theory" ever
caused serious problems discussing certain ideas or even objective
facts with your audience, friends, family, or colleagues? Today even
the simple word "conspiracy" is increasingly used this way. How can
you overcome the thought stopping effect of "conspiracy theory" and
expand your audience?
"Conspiracy theory" labelers frequently use superficially plausible
arguments backed up by no data or a single or few examples. For
example: "conspiracies will always or almost always fail because
someone would have talked," citing for example the exposure of the
Watergate burglary failure and the downfall of Richard Nixon. This
would for example suggest unsolved murders by conspiracies, such as
"gang," "Mafia" or "organized crime" killings are exceptionally
rare or nonexistent.
What does the data actually tell us about the frequency and success rate
of conspiracies?
For data and more details see:
Text Article URL: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/conspiracies-what-does-the-data-show/
Video URL: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8rcV38ElvdDp/
