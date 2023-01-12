Create New Account
Is the "conspiracy theory" label stopping you from reaching your desired audience?
Published a day ago |

Has the thought-stopping pejorative phrase "conspiracy theory" ever

caused serious problems discussing certain ideas or even objective

facts with your audience, friends, family, or colleagues? Today even

the simple word "conspiracy" is increasingly used this way. How can

you overcome the thought stopping effect of "conspiracy theory" and

expand your audience?


"Conspiracy theory" labelers frequently use superficially plausible

arguments backed up by no data or a single or few examples. For

example: "conspiracies will always or almost always fail because

someone would have talked," citing for example the exposure of the

Watergate burglary failure and the downfall of Richard Nixon. This

would for example suggest unsolved murders by conspiracies, such as

"gang," "Mafia" or "organized crime" killings are exceptionally

rare or nonexistent.


What does the data actually tell us about the frequency and success rate

of conspiracies?


For data and more details see:


Text Article URL: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/conspiracies-what-does-the-data-show/


Video URL: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8rcV38ElvdDp/

