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How Did Alex Jones Predict 'Giant War in February'?
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200 views • February 25, 2022
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A prediction by radio host Alex Jones made in October last year that there would be a “giant war in February” has proven stunningly accurate following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-made-giant-war-in-february-prediction-in-october-last-year/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/war-is-here-bombshell-compilation-vindicates-alex-jones-over-major-conflict-warnings/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/order-out-of-chaos-how-the-ukraine-conflict-is-designed-to-benefit-globalists/
Click Here to Get Exclusive Deals On The Entire Line Of My Pillow Products, Including Giza Dreams Sheets At 60% Off!!
A prediction by radio host Alex Jones made in October last year that there would be a “giant war in February” has proven stunningly accurate following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-made-giant-war-in-february-prediction-in-october-last-year/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/war-is-here-bombshell-compilation-vindicates-alex-jones-over-major-conflict-warnings/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/order-out-of-chaos-how-the-ukraine-conflict-is-designed-to-benefit-globalists/
Click Here to Get Exclusive Deals On The Entire Line Of My Pillow Products, Including Giza Dreams Sheets At 60% Off!!
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