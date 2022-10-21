DARTH VADER RIDING A TRICYCLE ON A SUNNY DAY - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20221020/
This week on the New World Next Week: Trudeau is on the stand as the Emergencies Act inquiry gets underway in Ottawa; Japan to bring in an integrated digital ID card; and AI art is winning prizes now.
