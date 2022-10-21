Create New Account
DARTH VADER RIDING A TRICYCLE ON A SUNNY DAY - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK
Published a month ago |
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20221020/

This week on the New World Next Week: Trudeau is on the stand as the Emergencies Act inquiry gets underway in Ottawa; Japan to bring in an integrated digital ID card; and AI art is winning prizes now.

Keywords
newsaicanadajapancorbettreporttrudeauhealth insuranceartprotestersdigital idthe corbett reportnewworldnextweekemergency actfreedom convoy

