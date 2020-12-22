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The Dan Bongino Show - Ep 1420 (NO ADS)
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34 views • December 22, 2020
(ALL THE ADS HAVE BEEN COMPILED AT THE END FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO WATCH THEM!)
-Aired: Tuesday December 22nd 2020.
https://bonginoreport.com/
https://rumble.com/c/Bongino
https://www.youtube.com/user/DanBongino/videos
I'm uploading this material here due to Youtube's new rule banning any discussion regarding the US 2020 presidential election. Along with Stephen Bannon's War Room, The Dan Bongino Show is another powerhouse of valuable information.
I have no personal affiliation with neither of these organizations and just seek to spread this valuable information. Please support the original creators and distributors of this content. Thank you!
-Alt-Channels:
https://ugetube.com/@Shepherds_Sling
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://video.nobodyhasthe.biz/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-318965
-Contact & Social Media:
gab.com/Shepherds_Sling
thedonald.win/u/Shepherds_Sling/
[email protected]
-Aired: Tuesday December 22nd 2020.
https://bonginoreport.com/
https://rumble.com/c/Bongino
https://www.youtube.com/user/DanBongino/videos
I'm uploading this material here due to Youtube's new rule banning any discussion regarding the US 2020 presidential election. Along with Stephen Bannon's War Room, The Dan Bongino Show is another powerhouse of valuable information.
I have no personal affiliation with neither of these organizations and just seek to spread this valuable information. Please support the original creators and distributors of this content. Thank you!
-Alt-Channels:
https://ugetube.com/@Shepherds_Sling
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shepherds-sling/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/shepherdssling
https://bittube.video/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://video.nobodyhasthe.biz/video-channels/shepherds.sling/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-318965
-Contact & Social Media:
gab.com/Shepherds_Sling
thedonald.win/u/Shepherds_Sling/
[email protected]
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