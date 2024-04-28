4 robots killed 29 scientists. Demons are entering androids. Much of military is infiltrated android

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2024). A CIA official reported that 4 military robots killed 29 scientists in Japan. Two were deactivated and one was taken apart, but the fourth robot connected to a satellite to download information on how to rebuild itself more stronger. Demon spirits and fallen angel spirits are entering into the androids to do horrendous things and kill humans. Ramstein air force base was converted into a Nazi 5th Reich space fleet’s high-tech base in just a day, in order to carry out its Satanist Illuminati NWO false flag World War 3 to bring in Satan Lucifer’s Antichrist. 70% of the military is now infiltrated androids & cybernetic hybrids. Much of Detroit city and Japan are now androids. Warn all your church donators, or else, go join Satan Lucifer already. We real Christians had been warning for decades, but these Western feminist nations’ millions of “uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians did not believe us or was afraid of getting assassinated, so they kept quiet and ignored, so now they and their genetic descendant idols that they bred by frantically hunting for mates in God’s house will get exterminated by these demon spirit possessed meat-eating androids. What they reap, they will sow, as cowardly traitors who condoned & gave permission to all of this evil by their silence and watching their movies & television, when normally the Church was supposed to be the spiritual guardians of any society. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, so they are attacking with stinging on my left upper back and with urethra digging attacks. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…

Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus