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Worthless Are the Righteous Who Surrender To The Wicked - Proverbs 25:26 (NIV)
26 Like a muddied spring or a polluted well
are the righteous who give way to the wicked.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Narrow Path demands your fealty.
Have nothing to do
with the fruitless deeds of darkness,
but rather expose them.
Ephesians 5:11 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/3mczmzhd
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