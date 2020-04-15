2020 Virus 21 | Ep.16 | Open letter to Boris Johnson about the tyrannous Coronavirus Bill

#Adrian #CoronavirusOutbreak #tyrany #coronavirusBill2020Episode 16 - I came across a very intersting open letter sent to Boris Johnson suggesting he Strike Out Tyrannous Bill Or The People Will.The links are below - it is worth spending some time reading through this site and pondering it.Open Letter To Boris Johnson | Strike Out Tyrannous Bill Or The People WillThe BernicianIn Voluntary Association I TrustCategory Archives: Critical ThinkingArticles about 5g genocide:If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: