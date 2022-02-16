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The Wrath of the Lamb: FOUNDATIONAL TRUTHS (Part one)
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21 views • February 16, 2022
This is part one of a two part series on the Wrath of the Lamb (Bible Study).
In this part we will dive into foundational truths in scripture—important to understand many of the “why’s” behind Bible Prophecy.
I have most of my Bible Studies published on YouTube, but due to the censoring I will be posting the newer Bible Studies here and the platforms below.
God bless you and if you do not know Jesus, please watch the video on this channel instructing you how you can and why it’s important.
The following are my other channels:
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCubut1XdO02r75qZNcv17pw/playlists
https://rumble.com/user/RaptureBibleprophecyBythebook
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/jesus-christ-the-ark-get-into-the-ark-now_pt3Z2hSi77Z4DLa.html
Thank you for watching!😊🎚❤️
In this part we will dive into foundational truths in scripture—important to understand many of the “why’s” behind Bible Prophecy.
I have most of my Bible Studies published on YouTube, but due to the censoring I will be posting the newer Bible Studies here and the platforms below.
God bless you and if you do not know Jesus, please watch the video on this channel instructing you how you can and why it’s important.
The following are my other channels:
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCubut1XdO02r75qZNcv17pw/playlists
https://rumble.com/user/RaptureBibleprophecyBythebook
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/jesus-christ-the-ark-get-into-the-ark-now_pt3Z2hSi77Z4DLa.html
Thank you for watching!😊🎚❤️
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