Eva K Bartlett: Senator Richard Black on Ukraine War on the Donbass, Russia's Reaction, NATO's Drive to Nuclear War (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-
https://youtu.be/ys_lI6mXA_c
17 Dec 2022“There is this element of madmen—some of the politicians, some of them military people, many of them in the US State Department, the CIA—who would be willing to do the most reckless and insane of actions to risk nuclear war or even to initiate it.”
On December 16, I spoke with Senator Richard Black about Ukraine's long war against the civilians of the Donbass, Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine, and the Western warmongers behind it all and their drive for endless war.
Senator Black has had an extensive military, legal and political career, serving in the US marines, and after obtaining his law degree, serving in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and head of the Army’s Criminal Law Division in the Pentagon. He served eight years in the Virginia State Senate.
He is one of the few sane American voices loudly advocating for the end to Ukraine's genocide of the Donbass people, and for an end to the West's proxy war against Russia.
Follow him at:
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS:-
http://www.senatorblack.com/
https://twitter.com/SenRichardBlack
Related Links:
*Chronology of events: the war didn't start in February 2022
https://www.thepostil.com/the-militar...
*My Donetsk & Lugansk People's Republics playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
*My Syria writings
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/sy...
*The Referendum on Joining Russia
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/09/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/10/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/09/...
*Ukrainian war crimes I've experienced or documented
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/10/...
14 Year Old Is One of 87 Donbass Civilians Maimed By Petal Mines Fired By Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K-QSv...
Carnage: Ukraine's terrorism on Donetsk September 19 killed 16 civilians, 9 in one spot
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJpXc...
Ukraine shelled a completely civilian area of central Donetsk, killing at least 5 civilians
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CWqeF...
Ukrainian Terrorism of Central Donetsk September 17 Kills 4, Using Western Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kzew0...
More Ukrainian War Crimes: Killing & Maiming Heroic Donbass Medics & Emergency Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJZvx...
Donbass Frontline Villager: "Ukraine Doesn't Consider Us Human", Wants To "Annihilate Us”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tYLC5...
Using American HIMARS, Ukraine Bombed Central Donetsk Building Nov 7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EAri...
Ukraine's Bombing of Central Donetsk August 4: 2 Ballerinas Among the 6 Murdered by Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQNQ_...
Ukraine bombed just outside the hotel I was in. Was Ukraine targeting journalists?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqZgG...
Ukrainian Terrorism: Firing Munitions Containing Petal Mines On Donbass Orphanage, Another War Crime
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCpRy...
Ukraine turns Donetsk into a minefield using banned ‘Petal’ mines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6wJb...
Civilians Fled Ukraine's Shelling of Popasnaya For Safety in Stakhanov, But Ukraine Bombs There Too
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3H2z...
Ukraine Bombarded Donetsk, Including Bombing a Maternity Hospital, Then Claimed Russian Did It
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsLWc...
Ukrainian bombing of civilian areas of Donetsk June 13 killed 5 & caused massive fires
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tlJ8...
Kirovsk, a City Under Ukrainian Fire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IYpI0...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/08/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/09/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/08/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/08/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/06/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/...
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.