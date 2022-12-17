Eva K Bartlett: Senator Richard Black on Ukraine War on the Donbass, Russia's Reaction, NATO's Drive to Nuclear War (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Eva K Bartlett at:-

17 Dec 2022“There is this element of madmen—some of the politicians, some of them military people, many of them in the US State Department, the CIA—who would be willing to do the most reckless and insane of actions to risk nuclear war or even to initiate it.”





On December 16, I spoke with Senator Richard Black about Ukraine's long war against the civilians of the Donbass, Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine, and the Western warmongers behind it all and their drive for endless war.





Senator Black has had an extensive military, legal and political career, serving in the US marines, and after obtaining his law degree, serving in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps and head of the Army’s Criminal Law Division in the Pentagon. He served eight years in the Virginia State Senate.





He is one of the few sane American voices loudly advocating for the end to Ukraine's genocide of the Donbass people, and for an end to the West's proxy war against Russia.





