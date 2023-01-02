https://gnews.org/articles/648552
Summary：Many media professionals in Communist China believe the truth about the CCP virus and the COVID vaccines that the Whistleblowers’ Movement have exposed to the world. They have been spreading all kinds of life-saving messages posed by Dr. Eglise. Although some of them have lost their jobs due to spreading the truth, they feel honored for being able to save lives
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.