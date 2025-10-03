It's A Recipe For Doom

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How is it a shutdown when essential services are maintained?
Why is the government involved in the first place in non-essential services that we are paying for?
Dems transformed the idea of government into an endless well of freebies.
How do we get here — and how do we prevent it from destroying this country?
How can a country survive when you have an open border and free stuff?
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | The Five (3 October 2025)