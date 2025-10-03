It's A Recipe For Doom

How is it a shutdown when essential services are maintained?

Why is the government involved in the first place in non-essential services that we are paying for?

Dems transformed the idea of government into an endless well of freebies.

How do we get here — and how do we prevent it from destroying this country?

Fox News | The Five (3 October 2025)

