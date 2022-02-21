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Canada Ottawa Police clear Blockade as Officers accused of Forceful Evacuation
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100 views • February 21, 2022
WION.
Canadian police officers face off with protestors on Parliament Hill, as they work to restore normality to the capital while trucks and demonstrators continue to occupy the downtown core for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions in Ottawa.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ldztwi42x2M
Canadian police officers face off with protestors on Parliament Hill, as they work to restore normality to the capital while trucks and demonstrators continue to occupy the downtown core for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions in Ottawa.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ldztwi42x2M
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