Dog's Legs Are Paralyzed, But He Has AWESOME Friends l Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Feb 11, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
Miya's legs are paralyzed... BUT she is living the best life! She has a wonderful guardian who gives her so much love, and furry friend who'll protect her at all time!
