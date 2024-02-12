Create New Account
Dog's Legs Are Paralyzed, But He Has AWESOME Friends l Kritter Klub
High Hopes
Published 16 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Feb 11, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


Miya's legs are paralyzed... BUT she is living the best life! She has a wonderful guardian who gives her so much love, and furry friend who'll protect her at all time!


 More videos about ‘❤️ Itty-bitties❤️’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqifS_Qp-rZDFd-aMRvBPjzl


#Kritterklub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bj_oMIl_hag

friendsawesomedogrescueparalyzedkritter klub

