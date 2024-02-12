Dog's Legs Are Paralyzed, But He Has AWESOME Friends l Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





Feb 11, 2024





*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*





Miya's legs are paralyzed... BUT she is living the best life! She has a wonderful guardian who gives her so much love, and furry friend who'll protect her at all time!





More videos about ‘❤️ Itty-bitties❤️’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqifS_Qp-rZDFd-aMRvBPjzl





#Kritterklub





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bj_oMIl_hag