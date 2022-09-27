Pastor Mark Henry Outlines the Rapture, Seven Year Tribulation, and the Second Coming of Christ

Revive Church Pastor Mark Henry says Christians can be prepared for the trials of the End Days by maintaining spiritual and physical stability, and by modeling the peace of God. He shares that no matter where you are, God has placed you exactly where you need to be, and you can rest in Him. Thankfully, Christians can look forward to the rapture of the church that will precede the horrors and judgements of the Tribulation period. Jesus will then come back physically on the Earth at the end of the judgements and set up His millennial kingdom, which will usher in a 1,000-year reign of peace and joy. The difference between the rapture and the Second Coming are also addressed along with the specific details of the seven year Tribulation period.
TAKEAWAYS
Tribulations and difficulties in general move people out of their comfort zones and push them toward God
God uses Biblical prophecy to draw people closer to Him through evangelism opportunities
These are the last days, and Jesus is coming, so don’t hesitate to trust in Him before it is too late
We can see great apostasy happening in the church during these end times just like God warned us about in scripture
