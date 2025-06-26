Iran was very kind, they warned us & asked Is 1 o'clock okay? - Trump

Video from yesterday at NATO in The Hague.

Trump:

Iran was very kind, they warned us. They said we would shoot at them. Is 1 o'clock okay?

I said everything was fine... and everyone was escorted off the base so they wouldn't get hurt.

Adding there was a video of the following:

Iranian security forces in Pirozko east of Tehran distributed sweets to passersby and returnees on the occasion of the "Divine Victory."





Adding:

List of 30 Iranian generals killed in Israeli strikes.

1. Commander of the IRGC Lieutenant General Hossein Salami.

2. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri.

3. Commander of the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya, Lieutenant General Gholam Ali Rashid .

4. Commander of the central headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya, Lieutenant General Gholam Ali Rashid , appointed immediately after Rashid's death.

5. Deputy Chief of the Operations Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Mehdi Rabbani .

6. Deputy Chief of the Intelligence Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Gholamreza Mehrabi .

7. Head of the IRGC intelligence organization, Major General Mohammad Kazemi .

8. Deputy head of the IRGC intelligence organization, Major General Mohsen Bagheri .

9. Deputy head of the IRGC intelligence organization, Brigadier General Hassan Mohaqeq .

10. Deputy Inspector General of the Central Headquarters of Khatam al-Anbiya, Major General Mohammad Jafar Asadi .

11. Representative of the Commander in the IRGC Intelligence Organization, Major General Mohammad Reza Nasir Baghban .

12. Head of the IRGC Commander's Office, Brigadier General Masoud Shanei ,

13. Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, IRGC Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

14. Deputy Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, Brigadier General Amir Pourjodaki .

15. Deputy Chief of Intelligence of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, Brigadier General Khosrow Hassani .

16. Commander of the IRGC Air Defense Forces, Brigadier General Davud Sheikhyan .

17. Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces UAV unit, Brigadier General Mohammad Baqer Taherpour .

18. Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces in Tehran, Brigadier General Mansour Safarpour

19. Brigadier General Masoud Tayeb of the IRGC VKS

20. Brigadier General Javad Jarsara IRGC VKS.

21. Head of the Palestinian department of the 7th Al-Quds Corps of the IRGC, Brigadier General Mohammad Said Izadi .

22. Commander of the IRGC's Al-Quds Force Unit 190, Brigadier General Behnam Shahriari .

23. Head of the Defence Innovation and Research Organisation (SPND) Major General Amir Mozaffarinia .

24. Commander of the intelligence service of the IRGC's Basij paramilitary militia, Brigadier General Mohammad Taqi Yousefvand .

25. Deputy Commander of the IRGC's Basij paramilitary militia for social affairs, General Meysam Rizwanpour .

26. Chief of Staff of the IRGC in Alborz Province, Brigadier General Seyed Mojtaba Moeinpour .

27. Deputy Commander of the IRGC in Alborz Province, Brigadier General Mojtaba Karami .

28. Deputy Commander of the IRGC in Alborz Province for Social Affairs, Brigadier General Akbar Enayati .

29. Chief of the Police Intelligence Organization (SAFA) General Alireza Lotfi .

30. Deputy Chief of Logistics and Support for the Southwestern Regional Headquarters of the Ground Forces, Brigadier General Abbas Nuri .

Immediately after the end of the celebration of the “victory” over Israel, burial ceremonies for fallen soldiers and commanders began throughout Iran.