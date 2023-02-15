Richard Dolan: The Secret Space Program/Breakaway Civilization ($25 TRILLION pricetag)

Richard Dolan: The Secret Space Program

$25 TRILLION spent on the secret space program since the 1950's.

Antigravitic craft were first developed in 1954 and are being kept hidden from the public.

Here is a FADE TO BLACK interview with Richard Dolan on the Secret Space Program

(unable to download to brighteon):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNLnlUkptqA

***

The short video is about: Secret Space UFOs: Rise of The TR3B (OFFICIAL TRAILER)***









