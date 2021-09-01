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Never Will They Receive the Light and Travel the Stars
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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90 views • September 01, 2021
🔵 DOWNLOAD MINI ICE AGE CONVERSATIONS (AUDIO PODCASTS)

https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/

Deeper dive into "The Covenant Document the_secret_covenant_of_the_illuminati" point by point and how it overlaps with modern society and trends moving through the first part of the 2020's. A recent episode of Mini Ice Age Conversations Radio Program from (STUDIO A 10pm-Midnight) on Revolution Radio.
Ransom Godwin from
🔵 https://www.youtube.com/c/420TVFREEDOMISTFILMS1776
and
🔵 David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss skills you will need after power is disrupted and how purchasing power of all fiat currencies will slow most peoples prepping.


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***SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS***
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●▬▬▬ PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ▬▬▬●
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/mini-ice-age-conversations-adapt-2030/id1200142326
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030

LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Keywords
grand solar minimumannunakidavid dubyneglobal coolinggrand solar minimum updatemini ice agemini ice age conversations podcastweather newsstar seedadapt 2030climate revolution booksecret covenantsunspot cycleeconomic cycles
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