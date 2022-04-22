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True Christians Will Know When The Rapture Is Near
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161 views • April 22, 2022
Short video and an encouragement for people to take seriously the teachings of Jesus found in the 4 gospels (Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John). Many people call Jesus 'Lord', but have no idea what he teaches.
For more information, click here to watch a longer video called "The EASIEST Teaching of Jesus, BUT NOBODY Is Obeying It": https://bit.ly/3AKD9xJ
For inquiries email [email protected]
For more information, click here to watch a longer video called "The EASIEST Teaching of Jesus, BUT NOBODY Is Obeying It": https://bit.ly/3AKD9xJ
For inquiries email [email protected]
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