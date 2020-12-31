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National Socialists - Surrender your guns or; suffer capital punishment. Patriot 85 yr old Kitty Werthmann: has been there; done that; got the bloody T-Shirt
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93 views • December 31, 2020
She survived the last insane world push for socialism in Austria. This proud courageous American knew the score, and the darkness socialism brings. She spoke out to the benefit of us all.
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