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GRAND JURY - THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - DAY 6 - EUGENICS & OUTLOOK
OneDayDevine Stream
OneDayDevine Stream
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61 views • February 27, 2022
A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.

Introduction

00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:42:45 - Q&A
01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:43:55 - Q&A
01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)
02:18:15 - Q&A
02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)
02:54:52 - Q&A
03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )
03:43:05 - Q&A
04:09:27 - Outlook
04:11:50 - Conclusion

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