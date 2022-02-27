GRAND JURY - THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - DAY 6 - EUGENICS & OUTLOOK

A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.Introduction00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)00:42:45 - Q&A01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)01:43:55 - Q&A01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)02:18:15 - Q&A02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)02:54:52 - Q&A03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )03:43:05 - Q&A04:09:27 - Outlook04:11:50 - ConclusionYouTube : Canadian AdventurerBrighteon : @OneDayDevineStreamRumble : @OneDayDevineStreamBitchute : @OneDayDevineStreamTelegram News : @OneDayDevineNewshttps://t.meOneDayDevineNewsTelegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevineTruth Social : @OneDayDevineNewsGETTR : @OneDayDevineNwsClouthub : @OneDayDevineNewsInstagram : @onedaydevineGAB : @OneDayDevineNewsSponsored By OneDayDevine.comPromo Code UNITY ( 7 % )Subscribe & ShareTogether We Stand 🌎✌️@OneDayDevineStream