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GRAND JURY - THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION - DAY 6 - EUGENICS & OUTLOOK
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61 views • February 27, 2022
A group of intern. attorneys and a judge are conducting a criminal investigation modeled on the grand jury proceedings to present to the public all available evidence of past crimes against humanity related to Covid-19 of the "leaders, organizers, instigators, and accomplices" who assisted in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. This investigation is of the people, by the people, and for the people, so YOU can be part of the jury.
Introduction
00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:42:45 - Q&A
01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:43:55 - Q&A
01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)
02:18:15 - Q&A
02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)
02:54:52 - Q&A
03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )
03:43:05 - Q&A
04:09:27 - Outlook
04:11:50 - Conclusion
YouTube : Canadian Adventurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnvQUrAFbpJOH3phGXx2aCg
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Introduction
00:01:30 - Summary of Day 5 Proceedings - Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal
00:06:52 - "Biodiversity" : The Genetic Takeover Of All Living Things - Patrick M. Wood (Economist & Author, USA)
00:42:45 - Q&A
01:11:37 - How The Unthinkable Became Thinkable - Matthew Ehret (Journalist, Author, Historian)
01:43:55 - Q&A
01:55:25 - How Israel is becoming the Canary In The Coal Mine - Ilana Rachel Daniel (Health & Safety Researcher and Writer, Israel)
02:18:15 - Q&A
02:28:10 - Personal Testimonies Within Israel - Avital Livny (Initiator of the Testimony Project, Israel)
02:54:52 - Q&A
03:12:55 - How Eugenics Appeals to the Elites, and Ultimately Leads to Genocide - Vera Sharav (Founder and President of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) )
03:43:05 - Q&A
04:09:27 - Outlook
04:11:50 - Conclusion
YouTube : Canadian Adventurer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnvQUrAFbpJOH3phGXx2aCg
Brighteon : @OneDayDevineStream
Rumble : @OneDayDevineStream
Bitchute : @OneDayDevineStream
Telegram News : @OneDayDevineNews
https://t.meOneDayDevineNews
Telegram Personal : @KevOneDayDevine
Truth Social : @OneDayDevineNews
GETTR : @OneDayDevineNws
Clouthub : @OneDayDevineNews
Instagram : @onedaydevine
GAB : @OneDayDevineNews
Sponsored By OneDayDevine.com
Promo Code UNITY ( 7 % )
Subscribe & Share
Together We Stand 🌎✌️
@OneDayDevineStream
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