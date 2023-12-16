SHaDoWCa7 sings Sky Spills Over (Michael W. Smith)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

This is a reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on June 2, 2020 along with her original description:

"I hope you enjoy listening to my cover of 'Sky Spills Over' by Michael W. Smith. This song was also covered by the Punches, and I really liked their bluegrass style! I had so much fun recording this song! May it be a blessing to you! ♥"

Lyrics: Sky Spills Over

There's a rose in the desert blooming red in the drought,

There's a quenching rain in the wings of the gathering clouds,

Lift your eyes and look to the horizon now,

There's still a hope for us, reach up from the dust, and call it down!

Can you hear, can you hear that thunder?

Sing His Name, sing it out 'till the sky spills over!

Can you hear, can you hear that thunder?

Sing His Name, sing it out 'till the sky spills over!

I may just be dry bones stripped of sinew and skin,

But the wind of the spirit will raise me up again.

I lift my eyes and look to the horizon now,

There's still a song to sing, fall down on your knees and cry aloud!

Do you hear, Do you hear that thunder?

Sing His Name, sing it out 'till the sky spills over!

Do you hear, Do you hear that thunder?

Sing His Name, sing it out 'till the sky spills over!

I hear the rolling thunder, I feel the pouring rain,

My heart is filled with wonder only for Your Name,

I see a new horizon coming up my way,

Lift your eyes and look to the horizon now!

There's still a song to sing, fall down on your knees and cry aloud!

I can hear, I can hear that thunder!

Sing His Name, Sing it out 'till the sky spills over!

Yes, I can hear, I can hear that thunder!

Call His Name, sing it out 'till the sky spills over!

