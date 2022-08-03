NWO: the Vatican, the United States, one world government & one world religion

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The Vatican is the first beast or kingdom mentioned in Revelation 13. It is the beast that comes out of the sea, whose number is 666. 666 points to the different titles of the pope including Vicarius Filii Dei.





The United States is the second beast or kingdom mentioned in Revelation 13. It is the beast that comes out of the earth. The US will be made in the image of the beast (Vatican) as a church-state entity.





Further, the recent passing of strict executive orders by Obama including the National Defense Authorization Act and the National Defense Preparedness Act are proof that the US is becoming the nation that speaks as a dragon. Te numerous FEMA prisons and the presence of guillotines and coffins at these camps are indicative of the future role the United States as a police state through the enforcement of martial law.



The Vatican papacy, which is home to antichrist and satan’s home, is pushing for satan’s new world order and one world religion, which denies Jesus Christ as the Son of God. The Vatican is requiring the help of the United States with its military might to ensure her one world religion and mark is enforced. The antichrist pope is about to enforce its mark which will go directly against God’s law and more specifically, His holy 7th day Sabbath. This is what the Vatican beast says about its mark:



Sunday is our MARK of our authority […] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.



The seven plagues of God will soon fall upon those who will take the mark of the beast (Sunday rest and worship) – rather than observing the commandments of the Most High including the 7th day Sabbath commandment (Exodus 20:8-11) - and their fate will be an unpleasant one:





“[…] if any man worship the beast (Vatican) and his image (protestant churches) and receive his mark (Sunday) in his forehead (decision to accept Sunday as day of rest) or in his hand (not working on Sunday), the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb (Revelation 14:9-10).





Soon, every man, woman and child will have to make a very important decision that will alter the fate: either embrace Christ and His commandments including the 7th day Sabbath commandment or obeying the satan-inspired beasts of Revelation 13, including the Vatican and the United States and their one world government and false religious system.



Make the right choice: choose Christ, keep His commandments and you’ll have eternal life.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].