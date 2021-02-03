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mayday some thing huge is going downcrash
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571 views • February 03, 2021
Sorry the video got cut short. The last thing I said was; "Jesus prayer is about to be answered.
I pray that they will all be one, just as you and I are one--as you are in me, Father, and I am in you. And may they be in us so that the world will believe you sent me.
THE MARRIAGE OF THE LAMB, THE TRIBULATION AND THE COMING OF ELIJAH ARE SOON TO TAKE PLACE. KINGDOM OF GOD TO MANIFEST THE SON'S AND DAUGHTERS OF GOD.
It will take place suddenly without warning. All the lights will go out for perhaps days and when they come back on 75% of all businesses will be gone forever never to recover.
DO YOU HAVE ENOUGH FOOD AND WATER STORED? MEDICAL SUPPLIES?
I have compiled a list of thousands of things you might have over looked in your preparation for a total crash.
Go to: [email protected] and search for: EMERGENCY SURVIVAL FORUM
Ranger
I pray that they will all be one, just as you and I are one--as you are in me, Father, and I am in you. And may they be in us so that the world will believe you sent me.
THE MARRIAGE OF THE LAMB, THE TRIBULATION AND THE COMING OF ELIJAH ARE SOON TO TAKE PLACE. KINGDOM OF GOD TO MANIFEST THE SON'S AND DAUGHTERS OF GOD.
It will take place suddenly without warning. All the lights will go out for perhaps days and when they come back on 75% of all businesses will be gone forever never to recover.
DO YOU HAVE ENOUGH FOOD AND WATER STORED? MEDICAL SUPPLIES?
I have compiled a list of thousands of things you might have over looked in your preparation for a total crash.
Go to: [email protected] and search for: EMERGENCY SURVIVAL FORUM
Ranger
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