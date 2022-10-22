[Q4T E2] [Nov 7, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 2 (2.2K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this second episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba go back to the beginning and discuss the initial incursion of angels, then debate whether or not there was a second incursion and end with a quick run down of the Genesis 14 War of giants (sorry, Rob's Internet connection was not very good this time):

https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy