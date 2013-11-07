[Q4T E2] [Nov 7, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 2 (2.2K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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In this second episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba go back to the beginning and discuss the initial incursion of angels, then debate whether or not there was a second incursion and end with a quick run down of the Genesis 14 War of giants (sorry, Rob's Internet connection was not very good this time):
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy