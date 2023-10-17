Create New Account
Is China the Puppet Master Behind the Israeli War?
The New American
If China wants America's military distracted and stretched thin, this would be the way to do it. Don't worry about the thousands upon thousands of Chinese special forces entering America through the southern border, they just want some ice cream. 


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Steve Bannon- Frank Gaffney Joins WarRoom To Discuss IDF Intelligence Failure Leading Up To Invasion Of Israel

https://rumble.com/v3prqcm-frank-gaffney-joins-warroom-to-discuss-idf-intelligence-failure-leading-up-.html

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

