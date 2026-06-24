Are You Sure You Are Saved

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If you are truly born again the Holy Spirit takes up residence in you.
It will become your nature to die to sin, and live for God.
This is a life long process, The Holy Spirit will reveal the things in your life that don’t belong there.
And you remove those things one at a time.
You Close the Gap.
A professing believer while in public they are actors (hypocrite)
A professing believer is not concerned with closing the gap.
A Born Again Believer is obsessed with it.
You will never achieve perfection, however you strive for that very goal.