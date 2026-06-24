Are You Sure You Are Saved

If you are truly born again the Holy Spirit takes up residence in you.





It will become your nature to die to sin, and live for God.





This is a life long process, The Holy Spirit will reveal the things in your life that don’t belong there.





And you remove those things one at a time.





You Close the Gap.





A professing believer while in public they are actors (hypocrite)





A professing believer is not concerned with closing the gap.





A Born Again Believer is obsessed with it.





You will never achieve perfection, however you strive for that very goal.



