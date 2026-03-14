Iran attacked the US embassy in Baghdad, destroying the radar used for targeting the C-RAM air defense systems

Thumbnail closer look, posted with video. Changed thumbnail to wider look there, 2 things on the roof.

More about this, unsure before confirmation:

A radar system on top of the US Embassy in Baghdad was destroyed by a drone strike.

Update: Some sources are saying the C-RAM was boinked, some say a sniper position was hit.

Seems like the C-RAM air defense radar at the US embassy in Baghdad has been destroyed.

Latest Update, confirmation: 💥An Iraqi security source told Al Jazeera: The attack on the US embassy in Baghdad caused the destruction of its air defense system.

Adding, later on Saturday:

New images from the roof of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad after yesterday’s drone strike.

It appears a Saab Giraffe 1X radar, used for C-RAM air defense, was destroyed.

Changing thumbnail to one of the 2 closer images. Cynthia