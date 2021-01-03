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The Cosmic Serpent: DNA and the Origins of Knowledge (Book Review and Reflections)
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20 views • January 03, 2021
In this video, I give a brief review of "The Cosmic Serpent" by Jeremy Narby, as well as share some insights that I have come to through reading this book. I am by no means an expert on the subject of symbolism in general, but I feel that the inversion of serpent symbolism is very prevalent in todays world and absorbing what is contained within this book has helped me to open my eyes a bit wider to this fact.
Free PDF of Jeremy Narby's "The Cosmic Serpent:"
https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2011/04/17/cosmicserp.pdf
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Free PDF of Jeremy Narby's "The Cosmic Serpent:"
https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2011/04/17/cosmicserp.pdf
If you find value in the content, please consider donating to my PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawrencewasson
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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