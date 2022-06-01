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Soratic Transhumanism Spirits & Healing Toxic Shame
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43 views • June 01, 2022
To watch or listen to Part 2 go to https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/06/01/soratic-transhumanism-spirits-healing-toxic-shame/
Bernhard Guenther returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss the work of Thomas Mayer who wrote "Corona Vaccines from the Spiritual Perspective: Consequences on Soul and Spirit and the Life After Death."Thomas Mayer warns about the very real spiritual dangers these Fake Vaccines pose. Colleagues of Mayer's in the Energetic Healing Field have noted there is a negative spiritul entity aspect to the fake vaccines. In short the vaccines not only cause physical damage to the Human Body, they provide the means for literal negative "Soratic" entities to be injected into a person's body. This is a profoundly disturbing revelation.
In Part 2 Bernhard Guenther discusses Toxic Shame and Unconscious Shadow Projections and the ways and means people can heal from the latter.
Bernhard's Website: https://veilofreality.com
Bernhard Guenther returns to The Cosmic Switchboard Show to discuss the work of Thomas Mayer who wrote "Corona Vaccines from the Spiritual Perspective: Consequences on Soul and Spirit and the Life After Death."Thomas Mayer warns about the very real spiritual dangers these Fake Vaccines pose. Colleagues of Mayer's in the Energetic Healing Field have noted there is a negative spiritul entity aspect to the fake vaccines. In short the vaccines not only cause physical damage to the Human Body, they provide the means for literal negative "Soratic" entities to be injected into a person's body. This is a profoundly disturbing revelation.
In Part 2 Bernhard Guenther discusses Toxic Shame and Unconscious Shadow Projections and the ways and means people can heal from the latter.
Bernhard's Website: https://veilofreality.com
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