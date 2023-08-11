Lt Gen Thomas McInerney Unveils Evidence Proving the CCP Established Joe Biden as President

Lt Gen Thomas McInerney returns to The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss some of the recent claims made by Robert F Kennedy Jr regarding the CIA’s involvement in the assassination of both his father and uncle. If true, this should terrify every American given the fact that this would mean our own government would assassinate the sitting president simply to hold onto power.





During the 2020 Election, we all know that the voting systems were rigged. But the question is, by whom? Obviously, the Democrats and even the uniparty Republicans had their hand in ensuring that Trump was voted out of office by any means necessary, but we also have to remember that the Chinese Communist Party has infiltrated virtually every level of our government. So it’s not beyond the realm of possibility that they were direction this establishment of Joe Biden as President.





Lt Gen McInerney, however, provides irrefutable evidence that points to that the CCP were responsible for the establishment of the Biden Regime. Now the question is what can we do to make sure that 2024 is not a repeat of 2020.





Just how far will the intelligence agencies and the Deep State truly go? Lt Gen McInerney reveals his insight into this deeply troubling topic.





