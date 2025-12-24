The holiday waltz opens with jaunty woodwinds, pizzicato strings, and cheeky percussion, layering into a busy orchestral sound, Verses swing with upright bass, plucked strings, bells, and honky-tonk piano, The chorus swells with brass and choir, sleigh bells, and timpani, Chromatic runs, lush strings, twinkling mallets, and swirling winds invigorate the second verse, Chaotic instrumental bursts alternate with warm, communal textures, concluding in a brilliant, unified orchestral flourish





(Intro: Jaunty woodwinds dance in a quick 3/4 time. Pizzicato strings provide a rhythmic bounce, joined by a cheeky xylophone and a snapping snare drum. The layers build rapidly into a bustling, energetic orchestral whirl.) Verse 1 (The rhythm settles into a swinging jazz-waltz. An upright bass walks through the chords, supported by a honky-tonk piano and the occasional chime of a silver bell.) The frost is biting at the windowpane The kettle’s screaming like a runaway train Grandpa’s searching for the missing tree stand While Mom is barking out a master plan The cat is tangled in a mile of gold thread And all the cousins should be tucked into bed! Chorus (The sound explodes. Brass fanfares roar, backed by a soaring choir and a thunderous timpani roll. Sleigh bells ring out on every beat.) Oh, spin the world in a circle of light! The stars are heavy and the fire is bright! We’re dizzy and breathless and chasing the glow In a frantic white flurry of holiday snow! It’s a beautiful mess, it’s a thunderous cheer The loudest and loveliest time of the year! Verse 2 (Music becomes more intricate. Chromatic flute runs dart up and down like falling snow. Lush strings swell underneath, punctuated by twinkling glockenspiel and swirling clarinets.) The kitchen’s clouded in a floury haze A dozen timers for a dozen trays The turkey’s basting in a copper pot The cider’s steaming and it’s much too hot! A sudden crash—there goes a glass or a plate! But nobody cares if the dinner is late! Bridge (A series of chaotic instrumental bursts—the brass blares a dissonant chord, then suddenly drops into a warm, quiet texture of cellos and soft woodwinds. It oscillates between the madness of the day and the warmth of the hearth.) (Burst!) A tangle of ribbons! (Warmth) A moment of peace. (Burst!) The shouting of children! (Warmth) The worries all cease. Finale (The full orchestra returns, layering every element—the honky-tonk piano, the choir, the brass, and the bells—into a massive, swirling crescendo. The tempo accelerates toward a final, brilliant, unified chord.) So raise up a glass to the wild design To the chaos and carols and glitter and wine! It’s a holiday! A holiday! A holiday... Waltz! (Final flourish: A triumphant blast of brass and a final strike of the timpani.)