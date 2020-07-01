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Thug Knocks Out Homeless Woman While Other Thugs Film and Laugh
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82 views • July 01, 2020
Tommy Sotomayor in 2015. Black on white attacks didn't start because of current events. It's been going on for many years. Most news outlets will not report these attacks no matter how vicious they are.
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