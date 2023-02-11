Time Is Short! Get Stronger in your Christian Life Now! Take the Challenge!

Everyone talks about getting your body fit and your mind strong. What about your spirit? Do you know what’s coming on this earth? Wherever you are in this walk in God’s Kingdom, it’s time to get to the next level. DO NOT be content where you are! Strong skilled soldiers get rewards!
Everything posts on our Telegram ChannelJoin the channel today!
Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lou
Link:
t.me/MarjorieLou
https://Brighteon.com/channels/buzz
Youtube channel
https://youtube.com/@marjorielou
MUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.
In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.
https://kingdompurposelife.com/shop/
Autographed copies available in the shop! Great gift idea!
Amazon.com in Kindle, paperback,
hardback, Audible
And at your favorite bookstore
FREE COURSES for Christians!
https://KingdomPurposeLife.com
Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.
Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!
Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!
Where natural news is revealed from a supernatural perspective
More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.