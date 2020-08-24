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Battle Ready 1 | Mark Johnson
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1997 views • August 24, 2020
Bushfire Ministries Live Stream | Battle Ready 1 | Mark Johnson | 9th August 2020
Are you ready for the coming war for revival? We all need to be battle ready, as we follow the leading of our Commander in Chief, the Captain of the Lord of Hosts, Jesus Christ. Everything that hinders love must be moved, and that begins in us individually too. Listen to Mark's message and be challenged and encouraged, as you pursue His plans and purposes.
You can purchase the Spiritual Battle Pack as mp3 teachings that Mark refers to, here:
https://www.theacademy.org.au/collections/mp3-audio/products/spiritual-battle-pack
Are you ready for the coming war for revival? We all need to be battle ready, as we follow the leading of our Commander in Chief, the Captain of the Lord of Hosts, Jesus Christ. Everything that hinders love must be moved, and that begins in us individually too. Listen to Mark's message and be challenged and encouraged, as you pursue His plans and purposes.
You can purchase the Spiritual Battle Pack as mp3 teachings that Mark refers to, here:
https://www.theacademy.org.au/collections/mp3-audio/products/spiritual-battle-pack
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