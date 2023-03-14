A Thousand Choices, But ...

Walked past grandkids watching a kids program about a Lego game. Heard plain as day "666 Yay"... Instantly asked what they were watching and asked him to rewind it. I find it inappropriate for a young child's (pre-teen) program and game to use 666 for a code, especially for a bull, when there are a thousand three digit combinations to choose from. Cartoons have always had nuance's for the adults but now it's a lot darker!