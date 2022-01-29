Magnet Meats

Saw some guy do it so I had to do my own test. This is beyond disturbing. After viewing this I was not sure how to feel other than going through this emotional anger, guilt, sadness, because this is what they poison us with. We try our best to eat healthy and make good choices but if its coming from big corp (root word there similar to corpse) we are only doing bad to our bodies and our kid's bodies. This is the type of stuff that needs to end and quite honestly need to be prosecuted for. Intentional poisoning of the masses.