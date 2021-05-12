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Emergency Alert! Fauci Project Manager Confesses to Creating Covid-19 - FULL SHOW 5/11/21
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220 views • May 12, 2021
Director Peter Daszak admits to harvesting wild viruses and combining them to infect humans at the Wuhan lab! This is most important story Alex Jones has ever covered! Tune in and share this link to expose the criminals!
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