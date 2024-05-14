David Gosselin: Elites Creating New Cult Religion for Top-Down Control

David Gosselin discusses his new writings on how the Western occult oligarchy is creating a new spiritual eco-system and cult religion to better manage their populations and maintain top-down control. A lot of talking points include the UFO phenomenon and aliens or alien gnosis, so-called lost civilizations, psychedelics, and so forth. They are attempting to re-imagine Western civilization's image of man. Pop culture (e.g. X-Men) is really the exoteric version of the esoteric, a typical feature of the mystery cults and schools. The idea is that through bioengineering and the technological transformation of man's body he is going to reach higher spiritual transcendence. The UFO "disclosure" movement is a sort of false flag operation and theosophist jargon such as "Christ Consciousness" is their selling point to re-pattern society. This alchemical tradition depends on people not knowing how their tricks work, once that is demystified, their magic and spells become useless.





Greenfaith One World Spirituality VIDEO https://twitter.com/iamlisalogan/status/1786783767878914337

Slaying Mithra: Self-help, Human Potential and the Luciferian Perversion of the West - Part I https://ageofmuses.substack.com/p/slaying-mithra-self-help-human-potential





Age of Muses Substack https://ageofmuses.substack.com

The Chained Muse https://www.thechainedmuse.com

New Lyre https://newlyre.com

X https://twitter.com/gosselin_b





About David Gosselin

David Gosselin is a poet, researcher, and editor based in Montreal. He writes on Substack at Age of Muses.





