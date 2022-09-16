NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/15/2022

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Democrats have been telling us that the border is secure, and that migrants are not just walking across the border, and that everything is hunky dory. But the problem comes in when things go against them to prove what they are telling us is nothing but lies. Just such a thing is happening now, and they are going crazy over it because they don't know how to handle being proven wrong. It's time they learned.