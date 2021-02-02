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Chi^nese Navy Soon To Be Docking In IS^RA^EL?*Bezos Stepping Down*Chi^na's Global Control Of Ports *
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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https://www.freightwaves.com/news/experts-warn-of-chinas-influence-at-us-ports#:~:text=Bartholomew%20cited%20data%20revealing%20that,in%20Los%20Angeles%20and%20Seattle.
https://www.al-monitor.com/pulse/originals/2021/02/israel-china-haifa-port-inspection.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/alphabet-shares-soar-new-record-high-after-crushing-expectations
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/spacexs-starship-prototype-rocket-crashes-landing-attempt
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/jeff-bezos-will-step-down-as-amazons-ceo-later-this-year-and-be-replaced-by-aws-ceo-andy-jassy/ar-BB1dkw25
https://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-biz-amazon-hq2-helix-tower-20210202-kooyejuodndrpifqput5wyyhnq-story.html
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