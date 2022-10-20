Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 42: October 20, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

--

Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

--

Two of the 6-magnitude earthquake events for Week 33 gives us at least one of the 6’s for eight of the last nine weeks, when that happened only three times in the previous nine weeks. Twenty-four of the 5-mag quakes marks the 15th Week in the last 22 with -30 events, when that happened only 3 times in the previous 19 Weeks. And 307 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes gives us just the 7th 300+ value for the 2022 orbit cycle, which happened 14 times by Week 33 for 2021.

--

China showcases its weapons capabilities in celebration of its 73rd anniversary

https://www.thetrumpet.com/26245-chinas-aircraft-carrier-killers

--

Digital Dictatorship Is Coming - The Power to Monitor & Control All Transactions

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=5667

--

UK premier steps down after 6 weeks in power

https://www.rt.com/news/565035-liz-truss-steps-down/

--

Ebola Outbreak: Latest Cases Had NO CONTACT With Other Infected People

https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/ebola-outbreak-latest-cases-had-no-contact-with-other-infected-people

=

Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



--

Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber

Precious Metal Specialist

License # 40648494



Direct: 952-582-6304

www.milesfranklin.com

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.





Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA





Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03







More info at https://www.terral03.com





Contact Terral: [email protected]