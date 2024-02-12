Rafah continues to be Bombed by the IDF - 100 People were Killed and Dozens are Injured as a result of the IDF Air Raids on Rafah, southern Gaza.

Rafah continues to be bombed by the IDFIDF aircraft bombed the Al-Huda and Al-Rahma.

At least 22 people were killed and dozens are injured as a result of the IDF air raids on various areas of Rafah, southern Gaza. 32 people dead and dozens of injured, including children, as a result of intensive Israeli raids targeting homes and mosques in Rafah.

UPDATE:52 dead as of now... Update... Over 63 people dead and dozens of injured, including children, as a result of intensive Israeli raids targeting homes and mosques in Rafah.

Mosques in Rafah, where large numbers of displaced people were located.11 people killed and dozens of injured arrived at Rafah hospitals as a result of the Israeli attacks on the city.

A mosque in Rafah was destroyed tonight by an Israeli airstrike.

It has been claimed by the IDF to have been the site of a Hamas command centre.Adding:

According to Israeli and Arab media outlets, Argentinian President Javier Milei (visiting Israel) called for the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque - the third-holiest site in the Islamic faith - "in order to bring [about] the Messiah."

